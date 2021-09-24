Here’s Chick-fil-A’s plan for its Clintonville sign

Rendering by Ben Holliday: Chick-fil-A released a rendering of the proposed sign at its upcoming Clintonville location, the former home of a Tee-Jaye’s.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Chick-fil-A’s rehab of its Clintonville sign aims to simultaneously bring that decades-old structure up to date and take it back to its past.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain last month committed to keeping the historic sign at the corner of North High Street and Morse Road, an issue that sparked significant speculation when its plans emerged earlier in the year for that site.

Chick-fil-A has agreed to keep the structural features of the sign intact including its height, size, and design.

Rebecca Mott, an attorney with Columbus’ Plank Law Firm who is representing the restaurant chain locally as it moves through the rezoning process, shared additional details about the sign’s future.

It will have modern, LED lighting, which will allow the lights on the arrow to scroll and mimic movement, rather than remaining static. The color scheme, of course, will be changed to the red-and-white of Chick-fil-A.

While the technology is being updated, Mott said the sign will be restored to its “original intent and aesthetic features.”

The owl perched atop the sign will remain as well.

“We have thoughtfully designed our new restaurant plan around the site’s historic sign, keeping it on-site to honor its legacy,” the company previously said in a statement. “We look forward to working through the approval process with the city of Columbus and are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood.”

The plans have been supported by the Clintonville Area Commission. But several steps remain before work can move forward, including approvals from the Graphics Commission, Development Commission, and Columbus City Council.

Chick-fil-A has not shared a timeline of when it hopes to open. Plans call for the demolition of the current building. The 2.2-acre site also eventually would include a Valvoline auto maintenance and service center with three service bays.

The previous occupant of that site for nearly 30 years was Tee Jaye’s Country Place, which will be reopening in the former Bareburger space a few blocks down the street.

