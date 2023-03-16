COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Developers are calling a proposed $25 million, 10-story Garden Park tower in the Short North a “game-changer.”

Garden District Development is leading the project that will create 60 apartments.

Black Gold Capital is the private equity and funding partner behind Garden District Development. Darshan Vyas, Dave Hunegnaw and Ernie Malas are partners with Black Gold Capital. Other investors include Tom Heilman, who founded Worth Capital. Heilman used to own Hometeam Properties, and is still an investor in the company, but no longer runs it.

Heilman called the project “the gateway” into Italian Village from the Short North.

