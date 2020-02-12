Here are Ohio’s top-selling spirits in 2019

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Spirits sales in Ohio increased by 4% in 2019 to 15.2 million gallons sold, up from 14.6 million the previous year, according to data from the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

Dollar sales rose 7.2% to $1.34 billion.

According to the data, vodka remains the state’s most popular spirit. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the state’s top seller, grew its sales by nearly 20% in 2019, more than doubling the sales of the second-place brand.

Tito’s dominance isn’t an Ohio-only result. The brand has risen to become the nation’s top-selling spirit, dethroning Smirnoff, which had held the spot for a decade, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

