COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Casto is sharing its plans to turn a mostly vacant retail strip in Harrison West into a mixed-use development that includes a five-story apartment building.

Casto is scheduled present its plans to redevelop the Thurber Village shopping center Wednesday to the Harrison West Society. This is the second time Casto has presented redevelopment ideas to the community.

Plans call for two commercial buildings to be built on the center’s parking lot that fronts Neil Avenue. The commercial building closest to the corner of Neil and Buttles avenues would include about 13,000 square feet of leasable space. The second building, closest to the corner of Neil and Collins avenues would include about 21,000 square feet of leasable space.

Plans show a total of 77 parking spaces for the two new buildings. The current shopping center would be redeveloped into a five-story apartment building.

The shopping center had been home to a Giant Eagle grocery store at 777 Neil Ave., but it shuttered in 2017. For the remainder of its lease in the property, Giant Eagle operated the state’s Last Call liquor store, but that business closed in 2020.

CVS, Boston Stoker, Nails on Neil and Great Clips currently operate in the shopping center.

The new plans show a space for CVS in one of the new commercial buildings.

When Casto presented plans to the community in 2020, the developer said the CVS pharmacy had “more than a decade” left on its lease. Community members at the time said they were interested in a grocery store.

The Short North Civic Association also will discuss the project during its Feb. 17 meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Casto could not immediately be reached for comment on the project.

