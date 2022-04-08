COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus-based HER Realtors has been purchased by Pittsburgh-based Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Some 60 to 70 HER partner agents were told of the deal Thursday afternoon by Harley Rouda Jr., whose father started the company in 1956 and Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, whose family runs the expanding real estate company. Partner agents hold shares of the company.

Howard Hanna purchased Rouda’s shares in the company.

The meeting was held at Heritage Golf Club in Hilliard. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but there will be no terminations, lay offs or staff leaving, Hanna IV said; he hopes to grow new business lines in the future.

Howard Hanna IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, told Columbus Business First that the firm has wanted to have a Columbus presence for years because Ohio is a “cornerstone” for his company.

“We’re not a Wall Street company, we’re not corporate America,” he said. “We’re a family-owned, independent business; that’s Main Street. We’re local, we’re hands-on and we really care about operating in the best fashion to help the homeowners of Central Ohio.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.