Harvest Pizzeria group opening its next concept: The Silo

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Silo is a bit of something old and something new from Grow Restaurants.

The Central Ohio group, best known for its Harvest Pizzerias, is ready to open its newest concept, a roughly 60-seat eatery situated under the same roof as its Harvest Kitchen + Bar at 940 S. Front St. in the Brewery District.

It’ll celebrate its grand opening Sept. 2.

Chief Operating Officer Matt Torcia said the idea has been in the works for three years, spurred in part by the layout of the Brewery District space and the expansive kitchen. It was more than what was needed for a Harvest, so how could the group put that room to work?

Imagine a barbell: Harvest is one end, The Silo will be the other. A hallway and the kitchen connect the two.

“I want the whole room to have that bar-top feel,” Torcia said.

He said he wants to impart the energy and conviviality of sitting at the bar to all of the roughly 60 seats in the space, regardless of whether those customers are sitting at the actual bar.

It’ll be the sort of space that makes a good stop before dinner or a nice after dinner and late night destination, not that customers won’t have enough to make a meal of their own in The Silo.

Torcia described the menu as curated small plates intended to complement the Harvest offering. A second hearth oven in the kitchen will make “pizzetas,” smaller, personal pizzas for the new space.

There will be Korean steamed buns, pretzels and multiple homages to dishes from past Grow restaurants The Sycamore, such as the lobster roll and the beef cheek poutine, and Cosecha Cocina’s chips and salsa.

That’s just for now. They expect to rotate the menu with new items or other resurrections from the past. “It’s a sharable experience,” Torcia said.

The drink focus will be beer. Wine and cocktails will be available, of course, but Torcia said that while he knows there are plenty of good breweries to choose from, he saw a lack of great beer bars.

“We don’t want to bend in one specific direction,” he said. “When I look at Columbus, I see a lot of the same (beer) menus, a lot of the same looks. We want to be off that just a bit.”

He and Stephen Brunson, previously of Harvest’s Bexley location, teamed up to dial in that component. The bar has 24-taps and will include local choices, but also seeks to single out small brewers from elsewhere across the country and some overseas options, too.

The initial tap list has several Belgian offerings plus beers from small breweries in Delaware and Chicago. It will sell beer by the half pint or full pint.

The Silo also will have a beer list of 750-mililiter bottles, not unlike a wine list, with bottles meant to be purchased and shared at the table along with the food – another experience he didn’t see much of in Central Ohio.

There will be customizable micheladas plus some frozen drink choices, too.

