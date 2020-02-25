Halo video game publisher hires Columbus company to expand esports presence

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The video game developer behind Halo, one of the best-selling game franchises of all time, has tapped a new Columbus esports company to expand and manage its esports presence.

Columbus-based Esports Engine, which launched in 2019 by Ohio University graduate and longtime Major League Gaming executive Adam Apicella, was chosen to manage “global esports efforts” for Microsoft’s upcoming Halo Infinite game, which is set to be released during the 2020 holiday season.

Esports Engine does program design and management services, live-event production, competition creation and live broadcast productions for clients in the booming esports industry. The industry is expected to eclipse $3 billion in revenue in the coming decade, according to Goldman Sachs.

