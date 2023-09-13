COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio will soon need a new leader.

E.J. Thomas, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, will step down after 18 years of service within the next few months.

When talking to Columbus Business First about this announcement, he credited his team for his long tenure of success in building out the organization, which launched locally in 1987.

“In all that time, we’ve built what I consider a fabulous and dedicated team that’s going to stick around, and they’ll continue the mission’s good work,” Thomas said.