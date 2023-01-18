GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New townhomes are under construction at the sprawling Beulah Park development in Grove City.

New condo units and a commercial building are coming to a sprawling Grove City development, bringing additional housing and amenities to a massive property that already boasts a variety of residential options.

Beulah Park, a 220-acre development off Southwest Boulevard near the heart of Grove City, is a former racetrack that is being converted into a mixed-use complex by local developer Falco, Smith and Kelley. The $500 million project broke ground in May 2019. Elements completed since then include an apartment complex, a Danbury senior living community, and an OhioHealth medical office building, which are centered around a 32-acre park. Three single-family neighborhoods also are under construction at Beulah Park.

The new townhome units, called The Strand at Beulah, are being constructed in separate two- and three-story buildings that extend along the southern border of the development near the park and a dedicated conservation area. The Strand will eventually include 66 units averaging approximately 1,500 square feet. Each unit comes with a one- or two-car garage, keyless entries, custom cabinets, granite countertops, appliances, and balconies with views overlooking the park.

