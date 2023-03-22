GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Grove City Brewing has a new production facility that will allow it to start self distributing and to expand its restaurant.

Grove City Brewing is ready for more business both inside and outside its walls.

The brewpub at 3946 Broadway opened a new production brewery a few miles away at 1717 Gateway Circle. The move enables the business to start self-distributing kegs and cans and will allow for a much-needed expansion of its restaurant.

“Ninety-five percent of what we brew has been for our restaurant,” co-owner and head brewer Trevor Luther said. “We’d love to get that to 50-50 in a few years.”

