The Greater Columbus Convention Center may soon sport a new name.

The Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority, the center’s owner, started the hunt for a naming rights sponsor in 2022 after initially exploring the idea in 2021. Now CEO Don Brown says a deal is likely to be finalized in the next two to three months.

Leaders hope to secure a 20- to 25-year agreement for an investment of $20 million to $25 million.

