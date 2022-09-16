One of the signature arches in the Short North.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Greater Columbus Arts Council is seeking landlords around the Short North and downtown Columbus to display art during the first half of 2023.

ArtSpot, as the program is called, will feature about a dozen pieces of art, most of it 3D pieces from local artists, from mid-December to June of next year, said Jami Goldstein, spokeswoman for the Greater Columbus Arts Council. The program seeks to display the art in a vacant storefront in the two commercial corridors.

Such efforts have been held as popups in the past, Short North Alliance Executive Director Betsy Pandora said, but ArtSpot is the first formalized program. She praised the program for helping people explore Columbus’ creative culture.

“(The Short North) is one of the most densely populated and diver business districts,” she said. “There has always been a lovely concentration of arts there.”

