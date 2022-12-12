Hot Chicken Takeover is almost ready to open in the Grandview area. (Dan Eaton/CBF)

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Grandview Heights-area Hot Chicken Takeover is opening Friday.

It’s the seventh restaurant for the Columbus-founded fast-casual brand and the second that’s opened in the past month after a Lewis Center eatery.

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant is at 1417 W. 5th Ave. in Columbus. That space was Sweet Carrot previously and historically was the Rife’s Market.

As with Sweet Carrot before it, Hot Chicken Takeover kept the style of the original Rife’s neon sign, and repurposed it for its brand.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.