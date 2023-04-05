COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Cleveland vinyl record maker is expanding its business to Columbus.

Gotta Groove Records Inc. has acquired vinyl record stamper manufacturer NiPro Records out of California. That business is relocating to Columbus where its new plating and electromastering facility will create five local jobs.

While Gotta Groove’s Cleveland plant, which employs around 60, will continue to press records while the Columbus operation will make the molds essential to the pressing process.

