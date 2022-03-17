(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A renovated Goody Boy is back in business.

The Short North restaurant, which has been part of the community since 1947, closed earlier this year for a physical refresh and a menu modification. It’ll reopen at 1144 N. High St. Thursday at 11 a.m.

“We wanted to create a community-focused, easy-going venue that is approachable to all residents and visitors of the Short North,” Justin Kintz, executive director of marketing for owner One Hospitality, said in a news release. “I want to see Goody Boy return to the local hang out it once was, but above all, I want to create an environment that is welcoming and comfortable for every individual who comes through our door.”

Goody Boy’s new simplified menu will return its focus to diner-style dishes with smash burgers, waffle fries, hand-breaded and grilled chicken sandwiches, and an assortment of milkshake flavors to choose from.