(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Central Ohio’s newest brewpub is open for business.

Goodwood Brewing is now pouring its beers and whiskeys and serving its Southern-inspired cuisine at 401 N. Front St. in the Arena District.

That space had been a Gordon Biersch restaurant for years. But that business, an original Arena District tenant, closed in early 2020.

The initial wave of Goodwood beer will be imported from Kentucky, but on-site brewing is expected to begin this week. Goodwood makes a full range of beers from light to dark, but has a particular focus on barrel-aged beer. It also has its own bourbons and whiskeys that are also aged in those beer barrels to create unique products. Those will be coming to Columbus soon as well.