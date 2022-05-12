COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Goodwill Columbus says it will sell its headquarters instead of redeveloping it, blaming the change of plans on rising construction costs.

Ryan Burgess, CEO of Goodwill Columbus, said while it was a difficult decision to make, he is equally excited to use the proceeds of the future sale toward programs, services and their other real estate.

“It was difficult in a sense that leadership had invested a considerable amount of time into this plan,” Burgess told Columbus Business First, “but the cost just far exceeded what we could do.”

