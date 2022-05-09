COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Goodwill Columbus no longer plans to redevelop its Edgehill Road campus, but will instead sell the building.

The nonprofit said rising construction costs are responsible for its decision. It had planned to build a new headquarters and retail store at the property in Columbus’ Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. Columbus-based construction company Elford Inc. had been selected to lead the project.

Since the redevelopment was announced at the beginning of 2021, the cost to build a new building has doubled, according to the release.

“In good conscience, we cannot justify spending this kind of money to build a new headquarters,” Goodwill CEO Ryan Burgess said in the release. “This new direction provides us an opportunity to invest in our current infrastructure, technology, and people. Ultimately, it will help us achieve our strategic goal of equipping 100,000 people with the tools to advance economic mobility through the power of work by 2030.”

