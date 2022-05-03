COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Several of Central Ohio’s largest employers are backing a technological workforce development program that starts with Daisies and Brownies.

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland has launched a $16 million fundraising campaign to build a hands-on educational center, makerspace and commercial kitchen for scouts to learn technical, leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

“We’re going to break down barriers and provide programming that will spark girls’ interests early and often so that they can see themselves in fields like mine,” Lori Gillett, CEO of Corna Kokosing Construction Co., said via email. “We’ll be able to give girls the tools and resources they need to dream big for their future, explore the world around them, and make sustainable change happen in our community.”

Gillett, among a handful of female CEOs of public and private companies in Central Ohio, said the program also will help increase that number.

