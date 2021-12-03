The plans to redevelop the old Giant Eagle grocery property near German Village haven’t changed and a grocery isn’t swooping in to claim the site.

Though recent online scuttlebutt claiming knowledge of either a Trader Joe’s arrival or a Giant Eagle return to that plot of land at 280 E. Whittier St., the property owner, Pizzuti Cos., and the two retailers all shot down those rumors.

“The Trader Joe’s and Giant Eagle rumors are not true,” Jon Riewald, Pizzuti’s vice president of development, said in an email. “We are developing the project as approved and are working through the appeals process.”

By appeals process, Riewald was referring to an administrative appeal filed by a group of residents against the city and the developer in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in August.

A Trader Joe’s spokeswoman also confirmed a new Columbus-area store is not in its real estate plan. This includes persistent Upper Arlington rumors, for that matter.

Though the company has looked at some Central Ohio options in recent years, a deal for a third site for the beloved and frequently gossiped about grocery brand has yet to become reality.

“Sorry to disappoint your readers,” the company said.

Giant Eagle, which closed its store there late last year, also denied any plans to come back to the Whittier site.

“At this point in time, we are not involved in conversations related to new development at the former German Village Giant Eagle site,” the company said.

Pizzuti’s plans to redevelop the site, which were unanimously approved by Columbus City Council over the summer, include just 9,000 square feet of commercial space, which is slightly smaller than the typical Trader Joe’s and significantly smaller than a standard Giant Eagle.

The mixed-use project, which is 4.5 stories at its highest point, also will include 262 residential units, a 262-space parking garage and 17 on-street parking spaces.

The project faced opposition at every step of the development process, with a vocal group arguing it is too big for the surrounding historic community.

The administrative appeal argues that the city was in error when approving the project.

When demolition work on the old grocery building began in mid-September, the group attempted to have that work halted, according to court documents. The court denied that stay.

The city and Pizzuti since have moved to have the case dismissed, though that motion has not yet been ruled on. The most recent filing, dated Nov. 23, is the resident group’s argument for why the case should continue.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.