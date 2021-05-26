Getaway Brewing opening at Bridge Park in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The owners of Getaway Brewing might need a getaway of their own soon.

The new offshoot from Seventh Son Brewing Co. officially opens Saturday at 104 N. High St. at Bridge Park in Dublin.

“We’re going to open on the busiest weekend of the year in Dublin,” said co-owner Collin Castore.

The potential rush of business aside, Castore and his team, including co-owners Jen Burton and Travis Spencer, say they are happy to see this newest venture up and running.

Though it wasn’t announced until this year, the project has been in the works since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Materials and labor-related delays prolonged the opening, but it’s here now.

The concept is “your favorite beer from your favorite vacation.”

While Seventh Son in Italian Village primarily focuses on traditional American craft beer such as IPAs and stouts, and Antiques on High near German Village focuses on sours, Getaway will offer a more worldly selection.

Initial beers include a Japanese rice lager, German and Austrian marzens and a Belgian single.

The environment lends itself to the name, too. Getaway occupies an almost 4,000-square-foot space with a 1,000-square-foot “greenhouse” patio that overlooks the river.

The bar has 36 taps, with 12 of those devoted to Getaway beers and the rest featuring a mix of Seventh Son beer, Antiques on High sours or hazy IPAs and Kitty Paw seltzer. There will be wine and cocktails as well.

The space was designed by Jenine Monks of Dune House Creative, who also was the interior designer for Antiques on High and Seventh Son. The design has a vacation-like feel with greenery, wood, an adobe fireplace, white stucco and terrazzo materials.

One particularly eye-catching element is the massive diorama behind the bar designed by Seventh Son’s label artist Will Fugman. It depicts an airplane flying over an expansive outdoor scene.

Castore noted there are 15 lighting settings on that artwork, ranging from a more normal sunny afternoon to what he described as “an alien sunrise.”

