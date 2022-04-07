COLUMBUS, Ohio, (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ new German Village restaurant will have nearly triple the patio space of its predecessor.

Plans for that outdoor space were approved Wednesday by the German Village Commission, which praised the proposed design for its ability to keep the pedestrian feel along South 3rd Street.

The Columbus restaurant group is converting the former G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar space at 595 S. 3rd St. into a new fine dining Italian restaurant. It could be open before the end of the year.

Further details about the new eatery are still to be released, including its name, but check out the slideshow with this story for a peek at the patio plans as drawn up by Columbus-based Design Collective.

