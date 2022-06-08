COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – A Georgia-based developer that wants to change the look of the intersection at Lane and High says it will keep working after the University Impact District Review Board sent its designs back to the drawing board.

“The process has been difficult at times due to varying opinions of the members of the design review board, but we appreciate both their and the city’s efforts to come to an agreement regarding what a successful project looks like in this location,” Jason Doornbos, executive managing director of development for Landmark Properties, said in an emailed statement.

“We look forward to continuing our work with both of these entities as we move the project through the entitlement and permitting process.”

Doornbos said depending on permitting and final approvals, Landmark expects construction to start in 2023 with residents moving in for the 2025 academic year.

