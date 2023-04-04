COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Downtown Columbus will gain a new event space at the end of April. Genesis Downtown will open at the end of April and is booking events starting in May.

The new event space will open on the ground floor of the Standard Oil building at 174. E. Long St. The building opened in 1912.

The space will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and a “glamorous, but not over the top” design, said Taylor Keene, who co-owns Genesis with Karima Crawford.

