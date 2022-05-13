COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Clintonville favorite is now open in its new space.

Gatto’s Pizza, a family-owned neighborhood fixture for decades, has completed its relocation to 3420 Indianola Ave.

Gatto’s had been in the same 2928 N. High Street space since brothers Joe and Jimmy Gatto opened it in 1952. It still uses the same family recipes today for dough, sauces, meatballs and Italian sausage, according to the history on its website.

The family closed its original location April 30 before reopening in the new space this week. The new space not only is larger, it has a parking lot, outdoor seating and inside seating for up to 30.

Its pizzas are the classic “Columbus-style” thin-crust, square-cut pizzas. The menu also includes subs, salads, wings and pasta. Nearby Auddino’s Italian bakery still supplies the buns and rolls.

