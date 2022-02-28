COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)– A longtime Clintonville pizza joint is moving to a new space.

Seventy-year-old Gatto’s Pizza, currently located at 2928 N. High St., is taking over the former Wildflower Café space at 3420 Indianola Ave., the pizza shop announced Monday.

More details are coming soon, the pizzeria said in a Facebook post.

Gatto’s has been in the same North High Street space since brothers Joe and Jimmy Gatto opened it in 1952, using family recipes for dough, sauces, meatballs, and Italian sausage, according to the history on its website.

The shop still serves the same thin-crust, square-cut pizzas plus subs, salads, wings, and pasta. Nearby Auddino’s Italian bakery still supplies the buns and rolls.

Not only is Gatto’s one of the oldest pizzerias in Columbus, the Gatto brothers are among the progenitors of what some call “Columbus-style” pizza. That’s a topic and a local history on which area author and foodie Jim Ellison has written extensively.

Gatto’s is moving into a restaurant space that for the previous 20-plus years was Wildflower Café, which closed last fall.

Chef and owner Patrick McCarthy, in an Instagram post about the decision at the time, said the past several years had been difficult financially, logistically and emotionally.

McCarthy, his wife Mo Pierce, and his brother K.C. McCarthy opened the cafe in 1999. It started as a breakfast, lunch, and brunch operation, eventually adding dinner service and a full bar over the years. The cafe and caterer prided itself on its homestyle dishes and its casual, neighborhood atmosphere.

