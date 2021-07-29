Gallo family to put pizzeria inside North Market Bridge Park in Dublin

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A popular Central Ohio restaurant family is bringing its pizza to North Market Bridge Park.

Gallo’s Pizzeria will open this fall in the Dublin development.

It’ll be the fifth location and the first grab-and-go operation for brothers Nick Gallo and Tom Gallo and their cousin Larry Gallo.

North Market Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe said a mutual friend, knowing the market was in search of a pizza provider, connected him to Nick Gallo.

“He was on it,” Wolfe said. “The whole family showed up with at least six pies. It was perfect New York style. That’s a good fit for the market.”

The group opened their first restaurant, Gallo’s Tap Room, on Bethel Road in 2004. They’ve since added Gallo’s Kitchen and Bar in Upper Arlington, Gallo’s Tap Room in Powell and Gallo’s on High in Clintonville.

“They’re a dynasty in the northwest area of town,” Wolfe said.

The menu will feature 18-inch hand-tossed pizzas — full or by the slice — plus subs, salads and Stromboli. Customers can order within the market walls, but the shop also has doors that will open to the outside street for walk-up orders and pickup.

Delivery will be available to Bridge Park residents and offices.

“Our family is proud to bring our brand to North Market Bridge Park,” Nick Gallo said in a news release. “As a Dublin resident, it is an honor to be a part of the market and its commitment to locally owned businesses. This location is a true calling home for us.”

Gallo’s Pizzeria will take the space between Lan Viet and The Little Kitchen on the west side of the building. Construction will begin in the coming weeks.

North Market Bridge Park has 13 permanent vendors open now plus the Rime Time Curiously Crafted Pops pop-up through its MarketShare program.

In addition to Gallo’s Pizzeria, Hoyo’s Sambusas & Juices, The Pit BBQ Grille and Saddleberk are still to open.

Wolfe said the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t deterred traffic from the market, which began its staged opening last fall, and many merchants are even besting pre-pandemic sales projections.

