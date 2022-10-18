A new medical office and surgery center is being constructed at a mixed-use development in Gahanna.

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new building anchored by four healthcare tenants is joining a sprawling mixed-use development in Gahanna.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Noon Development will build a 46,000-square-foot medical office and independent surgery center in Gahanna’s 112-acre Crescent at Central Park complex. The facility will be constructed on 3.8 acres at 720 Buckles Court, which is located on lot two of the Crescent development.

The two-story building will feature multiple tenants, including Vive Vascular, Trillium Surgery Center, Foot and Ankle Specialists of Central Ohio and Optum.

“These medical practices will have a major impact on the area, and add additional employees alongside their current ones,” Noon Development Vice President Bob Elliott said. “While it’s too early to say exactly how many new employees might be added, this new medical office building and surgery center space provides each company the flexibility to expand.”

