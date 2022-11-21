GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The long-awaited redevelopment of a portion of Gahanna’s Creekside District is starting to take shape, as the city’s community improvement corporation is set to acquire more than 4 acres to support a mixed-use project officials say could be “transformative.”

On Friday, Columbus Business First was the first to report on the CIC’s impending purchase of seven parcels on North Mill and North High streets in the Creekside District, located in downtown Gahanna. The sale of most of these properties is expected to close by the end of the year, and another purchase will close by mid-2023.

After the properties are officially acquired, the CIC will identify a local development partner that will work with the city on a final design and land use plan. Although the plan has yet to be developed, the city has expressed interest in creating a large mixed-use development featuring retail, restaurant, experiential and hospitality businesses, as well as housing.

