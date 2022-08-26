A vacant property at 825 Tech Center Drive in Gahanna is eyed for a new police headquarters, city hall and senior center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — What started as a need to upgrade Gahanna’s police department headquarters has transformed into a $61 million project that could consolidate three of the city’s facilities into one building.

Two years of planning, evaluations, public meetings and council discussions have led the city to the point where it appears poised to move forward on what it is calling the “facilities for the future” project. Those facilities include the aforementioned police HQ, as well as city hall and a senior center.

Currently, all three facilities are located in separate buildings on the same parcel of land. But that could soon change, as the city has identified a nearby building at 825 Tech Center Dr. to potentially house all three. The city plans to renovate the nearly 100,000-square-foot building and occupy the entirety of it. It will also build a 31,000-square-foot addition on the property, which sits on 8 acres.

