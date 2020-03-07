Furniture retailer shuttering after less than a year at Polaris

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Less than a year after opening in Columbus, a furniture retailer is closing its Columbus store’s doors.

Detroit, Michigan-based Art Van Furniture is shuttering all its locations across the country, a move that will impact about 5,500 employees across five states, the company said Thursday.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” company spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement.

The retailer’s sole Central Ohio location opened in March 2019 at 1551 Gemini Place. The high-profile opening celebration brought in Cindy Crawford and Nigel Barker.

