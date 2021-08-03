Frozen pizza business Jane’s Dough Foods growing for Donatos offshoot

Sonoma flatbreads is made by Jane’s Dough Premium Foods, an offshoot of Donatos. (JANE’S DOUGH)

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Coming off a record year, Donatos’ frozen and private label pizza business is getting a tweak to its name and look.

Jane’s Dough Foods now will be known as Jane’s Dough Premium Foods. The business line also has a new logo and website to go with the new name.

“The new name, logo, and website clarify our strength – leaders in premium pizza. We create pizzas that consumers prefer, for every lifestyle,” President Stan Jacot said in a news release.

Jane’s Dough Premium Foods — named for Jane Grote Abell Donatos chairwoman and daughter of Donatos founder Jim Grote — has quietly grown into a sturdy business of its own alongside the pizzeria brand.

The restaurant chain began experimenting with take-and-bake pizzas in 2005, work that eventually led to the formation of the new business.

The operation makes dough and frozen pizzas for private label customers in addition to its own Sonoma Flatbreads Gluten-Free brand and Donatos Oven-Ready brand.

The company’s product now can be found in more than 11,000 grocery, club, and mass-merchant stores, plus foodservice channels as well. It added to its capacity in the fourth quarter of 2020 and now can produce 50% more topped pizzas than it could previously.

Jane’s Dough Premium Foods employs a staff of 80 at its facility on the same Gahanna campus as Donatos and fellow Grote family companies and operations like the Edge Innovation Hub food business incubator and Grote Co., which manufactures an array of slicing equipment.

The growth of that side of the business comes as the restaurants have expanded as well. Thanks to a partnership with Colorado-based Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Donatos anticipates more than doubling the amount of locations it had just two years ago.

