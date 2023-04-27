COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Franklin County Commissioners approved a contract with Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s affordable housing initiative to support the creation of more than 200 affordable housing units in Linden.

The county will provide $15.5 million to help build 33 homes, repair as many as 100 homes and boost a renter support program with Healthy Homes.

“The need for affordable housing is perhaps the greatest challenge facing our community right now,” Board of Commissioners President John O’Grady said in a release.

