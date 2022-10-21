COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Fox in the Snow is going to Dublin. The popular local coffee shop and bakery will open a location at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin next year.

Fox in the Snow officially announced the addition on Facebook, though the Dublin Architectural Review Board had approved the plans for the site back in April.

The 3,000-square-foot Dublin building was built in the 1960s and originally was a U.S. Post Office. According to documents from the city it’s also been a bakery, commercial office space and used for restaurant equipment storage over the years.

