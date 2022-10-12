COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management.

KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. The company has also been retained by New Era Golf to operate Royal American Links in Galena.

The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 new golf and sports facilities management deals this year.

“Ohio and the Columbus area is one the country’s great golf markets, producing some of the world’s greatest players and serving as a host to prestigious events,” KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner said in a news release. “We recognize this valued heritage, and we are excited to enter its golf scene with these four premier courses. We look forward to working with the local communities to enhance the golf experience for all participants and to continue to grow the game in the Columbus area.”

