Urban Chophouse, which became Chophouse 614 last year, is changing concepts again. It’ll now be known as Santos. (CBF Photo/Dan Eaton, via CBF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Urban Chophouse is changing concepts again.

The Short North restaurant at 1079 N. High St. was acquired by 614 Hospitality Group last year and converted from an upscale steakhouse named for former Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer into the new Chophouse 614 last fall.

It’ll now be called Santos and will shift its food focus from steaks to what it described as modern comfort food.

