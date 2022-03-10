(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The former home of Mission Coffee Co. in the Short North is becoming an event venue and the physical hub for Columbus media company and brand booster Onlyincbus.

Tim Trad, who runs the company responsible for popular social media accounts featuring local news, a Columbus-focused podcast and online store featuring local merchandise, has teamed up with event venue operator BTTS Holdings on the new space, at 11 Price Ave., just of High Street.

The location will host the Onlyincbus offices broadcasting space for the podcast along with hosting pop-up shops for local brands.

At night, BTTS Holdings will transform the space into an event hub, suitable for bridal and baby showers, rehearsal dinners, corporate meetings, companies retreats and more.

BTTS Holdings also operates event spaces The Fig Room, Edison 777, The Estate in New Albany, Brookshire and WatersEdge.

Mission Coffee Co. occupied the space from 2012 until 2020, when it closed at the start of the pandemic. It decided not to reopen that space in late 2020 and instead focus on its presence in Italian Village.

The 3,000-square-foot space is “wide open, creative space,” said John Brooks, BTTS Holdings managing partner, and will be attractive to groups of 75 people or fewer.

“We’ve seen a really large, growing demand for that in the marketplace, where people want a special place to do their company meeting, a cool location for a bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, where they can anchor down there and then hit the town afterward,” Brooks told us.

Trad, who also is a local brand director and photographer, said on his Instagram account that he’s “always wanted to open up shop in the heart of the Short North and to continue the legacy of such an iconic spot feels like a dream.”

He said his goal is to “partner with other local creators to help showcase people in the city making sweet stuff that may not have the ability to open a store, or a restaurant.”