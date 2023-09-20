The local growth of Crumbl Cookies isn’t slowing down.

The Utah-based brand had just three area shops in 2020. The new location at 6310 Gender Road in Canal Winchester now will be the 11th Crumbl in the market.

The store is owned by former Ohio State University football player Reggie Germany, who already operates several Crumbl locations. The shop will hold its grand opening this weekend. Events include a performance by the Canal Winchester High School band, a DJ, activities for kids and past and present Ohio State football players signing autographs.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.