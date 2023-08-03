COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The board of Ohio’s only Black-owned bank has elected former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman as lead independent director.

Adelphi Bank opened in February in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Coleman was among the group of Central Ohio business and civic leaders who personally invested, helped organize the bank and raised nearly $25 million to start it.

“Former Mayor Coleman has helped to make this dream a reality since the very beginning and there is no better person to lead our board of directors,” Adelphi Chairman and CEO Jordan Miller said in a news release. “His vision and guidance will be fundamental in ensuring a long and proud legacy for Adelphi Bank.”

