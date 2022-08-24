COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio consumer products startup wants to give customers a new home and laundry cleaning option.

Arbour Products launches Wednesday. Its pitch is cleaning products with commercial-level strength but people-, pet- and environment-friendly formulas.

The founder is Carol Mehas, a New Albany resident and former executive in the cosmetics industry who spent time at L’Oreal, Sephora and Estée Lauder.

“What I was looking for existed but it was at a professional and institutional level,” Mehas said. “Why couldn’t that be used in houses? I wanted to bridge that gap.”

