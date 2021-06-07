Former Blue Jackets star puts Muirfield mansion on the market for $3.9 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Former Blue Jackets defenseman James Wisniewski has put his Muirfield mansion on the market for $3.9 million.

And if your name starts with a W, you are in luck. The courtyard off the driveway in front of the house features that letter of the alphabet.

To see more photos of the house, check out the slideshow at ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.

The house, located at 5340 Muirfield Court in Dublin, weighs in at 9,858 square feet and features six bedrooms, six full baths and a four-car garage.

But it is much more than just a big house located inside the “double-gated” Nicklaus Estates community. The mansion features a generous wine cellar, ginormous media room, six fireplaces, a full bar and even a safe room.

The property, which sits on nearly an acre along the Golden Bear Reservoir inside the Muirfield Village golf course, also boasts a huge outdoor living area complete with pool.

Taylor Ford of Keller Williams Consultants is the listing agent.

Wisniewski purchased the house in October 2011 for $1.6 million.

Wisniewski, better known in NHL circles as Wiz, played for Columbus from 2011 to 2015. The Blue Jackets acquired the defenseman from Montreal and eventually traded him to the Anaheim Ducks.

He played 552 games over 11 seasons in the NHL before retiring from the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016.