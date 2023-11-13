Forge Biologics Inc. has agreed to a $620 million acquisition after just three years in business.

Ajinomoto Company Inc., a Tokyo-based maker of nutrition products, expands into healthcare with the all-cash deal for the Grove City biotechnology startup, according to a news release. Forge manufactures the biological materials used in gene therapies and is developing its own proprietary treatments for rare inherited diseases.

“We set out to build a company with a mission to enable access to life-changing discoveries, and this transaction will support us in advancing that mission into our next global stage of development to expand our capabilities and platform for the benefit of our clients and their patients,” co-founder and CEO Timothy Miller said in the release.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.