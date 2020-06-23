For sale: One of Columbus’ oldest craft brewing operations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of Columbus’ oldest craft breweries is for sale.

Elevator Brewing, which first began serving in Columbus in 2000, has put its equipment, its brands and its 165 N. 4th St. space up for sale.

The asking price is $750,000.

Owner Dick Stevens said he is reluctant to sell, but he’s unsure of the path forward for the business. The brewery had been struggling with sales and COVID-19 only exacerbated that.

“We’ve had no income,” he said of the two months when business was shut down because of the pandemic.