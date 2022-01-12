COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Schumacher Place is getting a food hall. Kreais Cos. is rehabilitating the buildings at 364-368 E. Whittier St. with the goal of opening a 12,000-square-foot food hall in early 2023, said Principal Aaron Kreais.

Kreais said he wasn’t ready to share how many food vendors would be in the space or the name of the development yet. He has owned the buildings since 2019.

The design of the food hall is about half done. The pandemic delayed some aspects of the project.

The Whittier Street buildings are a walkable distance from the new Pizzuti development set to replace the neighborhood’s former Giant Eagle, not to mention the other restaurants and retail in the area, Kreais said.

The space would open about the same time as townhomes Kreais Cos. has proposed in Merion Village at 359 Frebis Ave. That development, dubbed Eisen 359, will have 20 townhomes for sale. The units would include three bedrooms and up to four bathrooms. Units will range from 1,500 square feet to 2,600 square feet and two to three stories. The larger units will have rooftop patio access.

Kreais said there will be a public art component facing Frebis Avenue.

The developer also has a multifamily project in the works on Taylor Avenue near OSU Carepoint East. Jonathan Barnes is the architect on the project, which Kreais hopes to break ground on in late summer or early fall.

