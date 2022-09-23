New single-family homes are being constructed next to a planned mixed-use development in Hilliard.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Central Ohio’s largest homebuilders is starting construction on new housing at a $275 million mixed-use development.

Fischer Homes will offer single-family housing in the new residential development, called Alton Place. Located at the northwest corner of Roberts and Alton Darby Creek roads, the master-planned community will also feature 3 miles of walking and bike paths next to lakes, wetlands and grasslands.

The 354-acre residential development is located next to Village Center. That mixed-use development will feature shops, restaurants and other businesses, which will be within walking distance from the single-family homes at Alton Place.

