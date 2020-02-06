Fifth Third shutters 25 branches nationwide, including one in Central Ohio

One of the largest banks in Central Ohio shuttered several branches throughout the U.S. last week, including one in Central Ohio.

Fifth Third Bancorp recently finalized the closure of its Groveport branch at 6031 Groveport Road, according to an email from a bank spokeswoman. The branch closed Jan. 28.

The site was one of 25 branch closures Fifth Third consummated on that date, records show. Ten sites throughout the state were affected, including one in Dayton, two in Cincinnati, and six more in northern Ohio.

Nationwide, the series of closures will impact Fifth Third banking customers in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.

