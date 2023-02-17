DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The owner of an extended-stay hotel in Dublin is looking to convert the property into an apartment complex.

Churchwick Partners, a real estate investment firm based in Woodmere, New York, submitted an application to the city of Dublin for the hotel-to-apartment project at 435 Metro Place S. The property is currently home to a Sonesta ES Suites hotel, which Churchwick purchased for $5.2 million in May, according to Franklin County property records.

Since the sale, Churchwick says the hotel has been running at nearly full capacity. However, the company believes converting the multi-building complex into apartments will be a better use of the space due to the market conditions in Dublin and the surrounding area.

