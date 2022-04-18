COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Experience Columbus program that helps people of color find their path is expanding to include more people and other local employers. The second cohort is already underway, and applications are open for the third cohort.

The host organizations for the second cohort, which will offer the participants full-time, manager-level jobs upon successful completion of the 600-hour, paid program, are COSI, Franklin Park Conservatory, Sonesta Columbus, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, Levy Restaurants and Hilton Columbus at Easton.

Going forward, the program will continue to be offered twice a year, according to Experience Columbus.

Shannon Jones, diversity, equity and inclusion director for Experience Columbus, said the program offers “meaningful, hands-on experiences” that provide the launching pad for a successful career.

“Columbus prides itself for having the most robust diversity apprenticeship program in the U.S. with the most apprenticeship opportunities and industry partners—as well as being the only city that offers every participant who successfully completes the apprenticeship program a full-time position,” Jones said in a news release. “We look forward to growing our program this year and offering incredible opportunities to even more BIPOC residents.”

