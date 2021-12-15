COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Clear, the service that uses retinal and biometric screening to let passengers bypass security lines at airports, has launched at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The service will provide expedited security lanes at each of the airport’s three concourses, and travelers will “verify their identity simply by using their eyes, replacing the need to take out your wallet and driver’s license,” according to a press release.

After travelers are cleared, they head directly to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s physical security process for luggage checks, bypassing the need to stand in line for TSA to check their IDs.

“With CMH at its busiest since the start of the pandemic, we continue finding innovative ways to make the airport experience as seamless as possible,” Columbus Regional Airport Authority President and CEO Joseph Nardone said in the release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Clear to offer travelers an elevated customer experience at all three of CMH’s concourses.”

The service differs from TSA PreCheck, which is a government-run service that costs $85 for five years that allows travelers to go through security without removing their shoes, electronics, liquids and jackets.

Clear has a lower barrier to entry, as customers don’t have to do a background check.

This is the 40th airport across the U.S. serviced by the company. It has more than 8 million members and costs $180 annually.

Earlier this year Clear started servicing Oakland International Airport, Sacramento International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

The company says the service is available in “eight of CMH’s top 10 domestic destination airports,” meaning many travelers can use the service on both legs of their trip.

“John Glenn Columbus International Airport is Clear’s fourth airport opening this year and 40th nationwide, marking an exciting milestone for the company as travel begins to increase to pre-pandemic levels,” Clear CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said in the release. “Clear is delighted to offer Columbus passengers a faster, safer way through airport security as people travel to see their loved ones this busy holiday season.”

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.