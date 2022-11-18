GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A nonprofit development group has entered into an agreement to purchase more than 4 acres of property in support of a mixed-use redevelopment project in Gahanna’s Creekside District.

The Gahanna Community Improvement Corp. will acquire seven parcels from Gahanna-based Homestead Development Co. and MJM Investment Co. in a transaction expected to close by the end of the year. A separate agreement to purchase a property owned by local company Schneider Properties will close by mid-2023.

The city did not specify which properties it is buying, but MJM owns a building at 170 N. Mill St., and both Homestead and Schneider own several sites on North Mill and North High streets, according to the Franklin County Auditor.

With the properties nearly in hand, the CIC will now work with a local development partner on what it is a calling a “large mixed-use development” for the Creekside District. The city did not reveal which developer it is working with, but stated plans for the district call for retail, restaurants, experiential and hospitality businesses, and housing.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.